Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 174,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,668 shares.The stock last traded at $11.99 and had previously closed at $12.16.

Specifically, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,816,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

