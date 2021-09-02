Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

