Capital Analysts LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQV stock opened at $262.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

