Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

