Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

