Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 5.5%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 11,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,173,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $804.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $340,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.