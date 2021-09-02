CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Get CareDx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. CareDx has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.33 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,997 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,902. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CareDx by 953.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.