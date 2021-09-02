CargoX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. CargoX has a total market cap of $65.52 million and $1.97 million worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00140211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00824048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048718 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,165,147 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.