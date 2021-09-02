Cashaa (CAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.96 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and $864,719.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00815148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048785 BTC.

About Cashaa

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

