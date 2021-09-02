Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $147.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

