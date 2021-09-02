Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,754,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,196. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

