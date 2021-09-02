Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 411,920 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.74. 12,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

