Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,377 shares of company stock worth $2,313,585. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.09. 1,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,754. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

