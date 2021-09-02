Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 14,817,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,297,008. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

