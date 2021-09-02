Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17,714.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 194,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 138,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,533,000.

Shares of PULS stock remained flat at $$49.67 on Wednesday. 330,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

