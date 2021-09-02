Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,294 shares of company stock valued at $318,489,372. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded down $22.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,894.70. 55,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,700.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,414.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

