CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $572.61 million, a P/E ratio of -97.58 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

