Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $163.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the highest is $164.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $641.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $682.20 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $692.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CATY shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CATY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.