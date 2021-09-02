Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

