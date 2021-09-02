CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CDW were worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.29 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $201.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

