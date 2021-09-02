Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 459.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 101,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 65.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 169,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 389,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,390. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

