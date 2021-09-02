Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 305,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $678.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

