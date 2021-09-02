Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $195.47 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00011473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $195.47 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

