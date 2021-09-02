Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6,316.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $110,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Centene by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 49.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 218,460 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 334,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $10,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

