Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Down 0.3%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 11,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.