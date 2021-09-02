Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Down 0.3%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 11,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
