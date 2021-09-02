Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

