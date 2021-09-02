Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.67. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 805 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $880,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.