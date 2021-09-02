Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 9.3% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. 16,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 551,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.84.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,736,930 shares of company stock worth $201,841,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 93.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 101.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after buying an additional 970,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

