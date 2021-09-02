CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.11

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$116.11 and last traded at C$115.99, with a volume of 172275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The firm has a market cap of C$28.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

