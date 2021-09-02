ChainX Market Cap Reaches $48.74 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00008862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $48.74 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00156647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.33 or 0.07580676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,605.05 or 1.00348594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.00984984 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 11,127,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

