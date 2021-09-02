ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,294. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.