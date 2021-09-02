Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

