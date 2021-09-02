Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $416.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.90. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $418.16.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

