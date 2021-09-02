Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 590,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

