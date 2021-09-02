Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

