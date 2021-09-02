Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 120 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

