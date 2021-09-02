Chi Gastoken 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $132,282.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $399,982.96 and approximately $132,282.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.