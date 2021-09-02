Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg Sells 7,177 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CB stock opened at $183.02 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

