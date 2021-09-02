Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg Sells 7,177 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CB stock opened at $183.02 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
