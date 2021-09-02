Church & Dwight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,724 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,779% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 call options.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 118.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.12. 5,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

