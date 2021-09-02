CI Resources Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CII)

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

CI Resources Company Profile

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through Mining and Farming segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, maintenance, and stevedoring services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and processes and sells palm oil products.

