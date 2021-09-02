Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

