Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.38. 305,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $398.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.19. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

