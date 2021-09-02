Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $635,215.88 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David J. Henshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,721. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.