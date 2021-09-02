Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Textron stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.