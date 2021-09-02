Clarius Group LLC Buys New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.20.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

