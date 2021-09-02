Clarius Group LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

