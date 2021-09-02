Clarius Group LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $232.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

