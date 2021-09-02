Clarius Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.60 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

