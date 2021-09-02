Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Shares of EFX opened at $273.71 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

