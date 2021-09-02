Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

